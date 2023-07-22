Israeli Forces Detain Three Palestinian Students in Jerusalem While Celebrating Graduation

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Thursday arrested three Palestinian students who were celebrating graduation from general secondary education (tawjihi) in the city of Jerusalem.

Quoted from Wafa, the identities of the three students detained by the Israeli occupation forces are not yet known.

The Israeli occupation forces provocatively intensified their presence in the Old City of Jerusalem in order to disrupt the tawjihi celebrations of students and their families.

Tawjihi is a general secondary education graduation exam in Jordan and Palestine which is the last stage of school education.

To take the exam, students are required to complete two years of pre-school education, 10 years of primary education, and 2 years of secondary academic or vocational education (tawjihi year). (T/RE1/P2)

