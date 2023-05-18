Israeli Forces Destroy the Homes of 50 Palestinians in Silwan (photo: Wafa)

Silwan, MINA – Israeli forces destroyed a residential building in the neighborhood of Wadi Qaddum, Silwan city, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

Local sources quoted by

on Thursday, said the building, which was demolished by the occupation forces under the pretext of being built without a permit, housed 50 people from the al-Husseini family.

Since 2018, Israeli authorities have ordered the al-Husseini family to vacate the house in preparation for its demolition. However, it was postponed several times.

Umm Adam, a member of the al-Husseini family, said the building was built 40 years ago and was bought by her husband and brother with an area of ​​90 square meters.

She lived in the building for many years with her eight children and retired husband.

Since the events of the Nakba on May 15, 1948, the Israeli occupation has continuously expelled Palestinians from their homes.

In 2022 alone, the Israeli occupation authorities demolished more than 258 buildings and issued demolition orders for more than 220 Palestinian structures.

At the same time, Israel approved around 70 planning projects to build more than 10,000 settlement units in Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)