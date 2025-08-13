SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Mosque in Gaza being bombed (Photo: Anadolu Anjansy)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have launched an intense military assault on the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza City over the past three days, targeting more than 300 homes and causing mass civilian casualties, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal, Palestine Information Center reported.

Basal said the current operation differs from the incursion about 40 days ago in Tuffah, Zeitoun, and Shuja’iya. This time, the IOF is focusing on central and southern Zeitoun, carrying out forced evacuations with direct threats to residents.

Some homes were struck without warning, leading to the deaths of entire families, including the Al-Husari, Daloum, and Abu Daf families. Basal said the IOF is deploying high-explosive munitions that completely destroy targeted homes and damage nearby structures.

Rescue crews are being prevented from entering large parts of Zeitoun, making access impossible in many areas, worsening the humanitarian crisis, and delaying the recovery of victims. The eastern and southern sectors are under complete siege, while neighboring Sabra district is also experiencing heavy bombardment. []

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagbombardment Civil Defense forced evacuations home demolitions humanitarian crisis Israeli occupation forces mass killings SIEGE zeitoun

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • 3 hours ago
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Running on Hunger and IV Drips, Gaza Doctors Fight to Save Lives

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • 6 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Dawn Attacks Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia Sends 800 Tons of Aid to Gaza via Airdrop (photo: Indonesian Defense Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 800 Tons of Aid to Gaza via Airdrop

  • 17 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Photo

US Doctor Describes Deliberate Cruelty in Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Health Ministry: 500 Infants Hospitalized Due to Starvation Under Israeli Blockade

  • 22 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Photo

US Doctor Describes Deliberate Cruelty in Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Dawn Attacks Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

  • 17 hours ago
Articles

Sunan Kudus and Mosque of Al-Aqsa Menara Kudus: A Legacy Linking Java and Palestine

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 13:10 WIB
BMKG has detected 28 hotspots, indicating forest and plantation fires, in four provinces located on Sumatra Island o
Indonesia

Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Palestine

Norway Wealth Fund Divests from 11 Israeli Companies

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 12:21 WIB
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

At Least Seven Killed, Others Wounded in Israeli Shelling on Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Bestial Nature of Netanyahu

  • 12 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us