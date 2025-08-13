Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have launched an intense military assault on the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza City over the past three days, targeting more than 300 homes and causing mass civilian casualties, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal, Palestine Information Center reported.

Basal said the current operation differs from the incursion about 40 days ago in Tuffah, Zeitoun, and Shuja’iya. This time, the IOF is focusing on central and southern Zeitoun, carrying out forced evacuations with direct threats to residents.

Some homes were struck without warning, leading to the deaths of entire families, including the Al-Husari, Daloum, and Abu Daf families. Basal said the IOF is deploying high-explosive munitions that completely destroy targeted homes and damage nearby structures.

Rescue crews are being prevented from entering large parts of Zeitoun, making access impossible in many areas, worsening the humanitarian crisis, and delaying the recovery of victims. The eastern and southern sectors are under complete siege, while neighboring Sabra district is also experiencing heavy bombardment. []

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)