Israeli Forces Demolish Residential Building in Silwan, Displacing 50 of Its Residents

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli forces demolished a residential building in the Wadi Qaddum neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources said that the building, which was demolished by the occupation forces under the pretext that it was built without a permit, housed 50 people from the al-Husseini family, WAFA reported.

In 2018, the Israeli authorities had handed the al-Husseini family an order to vacate the house preparation for its demolition.

Umm Adam, the Jerusalemite wife of Imad al-Husseini, one of the residents of the building, said that this building was built 40 years ago, and that her husband and brothers bought it 17 years ago.

She added that the house is 90 square meters, and that the family added other apartments to the old building, noting the family received the demolition order years ago, and that it postponed the demolition several times, turning to the law to prevent it but no success.

Umm Adam lives in her apartment consisting of a bedroom, a living room, with her eight children and her retired husband.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)