Israeli Forces Build Settler-only Road Near Salfit

Salfit, MINA – Israeli occupation bulldozers built a new settler-only road in Palestinian lands belonging to Kafr al-Dik town, west of the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

The mayor of Kafr al-Dik, Mohammad Naji, said that two Israeli bulldozers embarked on constructing a 300-meter settler-only road in the Diriya area in favor of the colonial settlement of Badoil settlement.

He added that confrontations broke out between citizens and the occupation soldiers, during which the latter fired stun grenades and toxic gas bombs at them in order to prevent them from approaching the said area.

Naji expressed his fear that such steps will lead to seizing more lands.

Meanwhile, the governor of Salfit, Major General Abdullah Kamil, confirmed that the attacks of the occupation forces and settlers are significantly escalating in recent times, with the aim of seizing more lands in favor of settlement expansion. (T/RE1/P2)

