Israeli Forces’ Attack on Palestinians in Nablus Increase to 10 Martyrs

Nablus, MINA – The number of victims due to the attack by the Israeli occupation forces on Jabal Al-Nar, Nablus, West Bank on Wednesday afternoon, increased to 10 people and more than 100 people were injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, quoted from PIC, announced that the number of victims of Israel’s Zionist aggression in the West Bank has increased to 10 people, including a Palestinian child and an old man. While the injured victims increased to 102 people, seven of them are in critical condition due to Israeli shelling.

“The injured are receiving treatment at Rafidia Government Hospital, Nablus Special Hospital and Al-Najah Hospital, Women’s Unity Hospital, and Arab Specialist Hospital,” the source said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that its team handled 250 cases of asphyxiation due to tear gas at the site of the attack.

The Ministry of Health stated that the Nablus martyrs were, Adnan Sabaa Baara (72), Muhammad Khaled Anbousi (25), Tamer Nimer Ahmed Minawi (33), Musab Munir Muhammad Awais (26), Hussam Bassam Aslim (24), Muhammad Abdel-Fattah Abdel-Ghani (23), Walid Riyad Hussein Dakhil (23), Abd al-Hadi Abd al-Aziz Ashqar (61), Muhammad Farid Shaaban (16), Jasser Jamil Abdel-Wahhab Qaneer (23).

Early Wednesday, Israeli special forces stormed the east and old town of the city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, coinciding with the entry of military reinforcements into the city from several sides.

A Palestinian press source in Nablus said Israeli special forces raided the East Market area adjacent to the Old City, in the city of Nablus, after infiltrating the city in civilian vehicles.

Witnesses said the special unit was located near Bab Al-Saha in the center of the Old City, Sheikh Muslim and Al-Habila neighborhood in Nablus.

Witnesses reported that occupation soldiers surrounded a house in the Old City in the middle of a firefight with gunmen who had barricaded themselves inside, and explosions and gunfire were heard in the area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)