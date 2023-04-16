Israeli Forces Attack Christians in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli security forces on Saturday attacked Orthodox Christians who wanted to attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported.

Orthodox Christians gathered in the Christian Quarters of Jerusalem’s Old City carrying candles, wooden crosses, and symbolic swords in their hands, according to an Anadolu reporter.

However, some Christians who wanted to attend the ceremony were prevented by Israeli police in the narrow streets leading to the church.

Israeli police erected iron barricades to prevent Christian worshipers from passing, including many elderly and women. Only a few priests and a small number of Orthodox Christians are allowed to proceed to the church.

A Christian priest was among them beaten by Israeli police, while another passed out.

Israeli police said in a statement that thousands of people were in Jerusalem’s Old City to attend the Holy Fire rituals and police forces were working to provide a safe environment for those attending the services.

The statement made no mention of police violence against Christians.

The Committee on the Status Quo of Churches in Jerusalem warned in a statement about Israeli police restrictions on participation in Holy Fire ceremonies.

The Palestinian Authority condemned Israel’s restrictions as an arrogant and dangerous challenge to divine religions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)