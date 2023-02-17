Israeli Forces Assault and Torture Palestinian Prisoners in Gilboa Prison

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli special forces raided cells in Gilboa prison and abused Palestinian prisoners onThursday morning.

According to the Asra Media Office, large numbers of soldiers from the Metzada, Dror, and Yamas security units raided section 1 of the Gilboa prison, ransacked its cells, and abused prisoners, Palinfo reported.

Recently, the Israeli prison service (IPS) started imposing restrictions on Palestinian prisoners in prisons and depriving them of their rights on the order of the right-wing security minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

On Wednesday, IPS took new punitive measures against detainees in different prisons in response to the disobedience measure they announced a few days ago to protest the repression. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)