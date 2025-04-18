SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Jerusalem, MINA – A hardline member of Israel’s Knesset, Zvi Sukkot, joined thousands of illegal Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday, marking the fifth day of the Jewish holiday of Passover, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from the Jerusalem governor’s office, the settlers also entered the ancient Bab Al-Rahma cemetery, where they performed Talmudic rituals.

The Bab Al-Rahma is a centuries-old Muslim cemetery, serving as an endowment property for over 1,400 years and containing the graves of several companions of Prophet Muhammad.

Zvi Sukkot, affiliated with the far-right Religious Zionism Party under the leadership of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, reportedly forced his way into the mosque compound and carried out what was described as “epic prostration,” a ritual prayer act.

Also Read: Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

Ben-Gvir publicly praised Sukkot’s actions, stating: “I’m happy to see that also MK Zvi Sukkot, like many thousands, is prostrating himself and praying at the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque).” His comments signal support for efforts to alter the long-standing status quo at the sacred Islamic site.

Since 2003, Israeli settlers have been permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa compound almost daily, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, despite repeated condemnations from Palestinian authorities and international actors.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is regarded as the third-holiest site in Islam. While Muslims revere it as a deeply sacred place, Jews refer to the area as the “Temple Mount,” believed to be the historic location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is situated, since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and formally annexed it in 1980, a move that remains unrecognized by the international community. []

Also Read: Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag1967 war al-Aqsa mosque Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery East Jerusalem international law Islamic endowment Israeli settlers Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Itamar Ben-Gvir Jerusalem occupation Passover tensions Religious Zionism party Talmudic rituals Temple Mount Zvi Sukkot

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

  • 3 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • 13 hours ago
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • 16 hours ago
Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive in Gaza Sends Emotional Plea to Netanyahu for His Release

  • 18 hours ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
none

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Palestine

Extremist Ben-Gvir Storms Ibrahimi Mosque Amid Closure to Muslim Worshippers

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:28 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 16 hours ago
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us