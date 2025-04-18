Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – A hardline member of Israel’s Knesset, Zvi Sukkot, joined thousands of illegal Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday, marking the fifth day of the Jewish holiday of Passover, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from the Jerusalem governor’s office, the settlers also entered the ancient Bab Al-Rahma cemetery, where they performed Talmudic rituals.

The Bab Al-Rahma is a centuries-old Muslim cemetery, serving as an endowment property for over 1,400 years and containing the graves of several companions of Prophet Muhammad.

Zvi Sukkot, affiliated with the far-right Religious Zionism Party under the leadership of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, reportedly forced his way into the mosque compound and carried out what was described as “epic prostration,” a ritual prayer act.

Ben-Gvir publicly praised Sukkot’s actions, stating: “I’m happy to see that also MK Zvi Sukkot, like many thousands, is prostrating himself and praying at the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque).” His comments signal support for efforts to alter the long-standing status quo at the sacred Islamic site.

Since 2003, Israeli settlers have been permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa compound almost daily, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, despite repeated condemnations from Palestinian authorities and international actors.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is regarded as the third-holiest site in Islam. While Muslims revere it as a deeply sacred place, Jews refer to the area as the “Temple Mount,” believed to be the historic location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is situated, since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and formally annexed it in 1980, a move that remains unrecognized by the international community. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)