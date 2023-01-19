Israeli Court Upholds Demolition of Khashm Al-Karm School in a Masafer Yatta Community

Hebron, MINA – An Israeli court on Wednesday upheld a decision to demolish Khashm al-Karm elementary school in the Badawiya wilderness in Masafer Yatta, south of southern West Bank city of Hebron, after rejecting a petition to halt the demolition, and gave the military occupation authorities 10 days to carry out the demolition, WAFA reported.

The head of the al-Masafer village council, Nidal Younis, told WAFA that the court canceled an earlier injunction stopping the demolition of the school after rejecting the petition against the demolition.

He pointed out that the 140-square-meter school was built with funding from the European Union in 2022 through the Action Against Hunger Foundation, and it serves a number of Bedouin communities in that area with 50 students attending it.(T/R3/RE1)

