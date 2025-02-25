SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Captives’ Families Accuse Netanyahu of Obtructing Potential Prisoner Deal

Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – The families of Israeli captives held in Gaza have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing a potential deal that could secure the release of 63 people still being held by resistance factions in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

Speaking during a Knesset session on Monday morning, the families voiced concerns that delaying the release of the final group of Palestinian prisoners could jeopardize the entire prisoner swap deal, leaving the remaining prisoners in Gaza stranded.

Avi Natan Or’s uncle criticized Netanyahu, saying: “You have dragged us to the lowest point, turning us into a pack of wolves that prey on each other.”

Meanwhile, Yosef Engel, the grandfather of an Israeli prisoner, told the Knesset session: “I have never felt as ashamed of Israel and its leadership as I do now because of this deal. Hamas has shown us, through the surrender of living and dead prisoners, who is truly victorious in this war.”

Also Read: Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

He added: “I urge you to do everything necessary to secure the release of the 63 remaining hostages in Gaza”. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 12,000 Palestinians in Tulkarem Forced to Displace Due to Israeli Aggression

