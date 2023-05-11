Israeli Ban on Entry of Foreign Press Crews into the Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemned the ban imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, for the second consecutive day, on the entry of foreign press crews into the Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun land crossing to cover the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported on Thursday.

PJS said in a statement issued this evening that the occupation’s continued ban on the entry of foreign press crews into the Gaza Strip is a miserable Israeli attempt to obscure the image and cover up the continuous crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people, which so far led to the killing of more than twenty people, the wounding of dozens, including women and children, and the bombardment and terrorization of safe homes.

It called on international human rights and humanitarian organizations to move quickly and urgently to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinians and to condemn the systematic Israeli practices, including preventing journalists from entering the Gaza Strip and restricting freedom of journalistic work as well as the right of journalists to move and travel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)