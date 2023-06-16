Israeli Attacks On Christian Sites In Jerusalem Increase

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Jewish and Occupation Forces attacks on Christian holy sites in the cities of Jerusalem and Haifa have increased in recent years, Wadie Abu Nassar, an adviser to the Catholic Ordinary Assembly in the Holy Land told the news site Arab48.

Abu Nassar said that in the last five years, 157 attacks were carried out on Christian holy sites, while last year alone there were 40 documented attacks on holy sites, monks and nuns.

“In the city of Haifa, several provocative incidents were perpetrated by some religious Jews, near the Mar Elias Monastery on Mount Carmel,” said Abu Nassar as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Friday.

He continued, in the past five years, Jerusalem witnessed attacks on holy sites on a large scale, while other holy sites were subjected to attacks but to a lesser degree.

In addition to the 157 documented attacks on Christian shrines, there have been a large number of undocumented attacks.

“Almost every day there are attacks that include spitting on monks and nuns, particularly in the Old City of Jerusalem, and these cases are really concerning, especially as their frequency has recently increased,” he explained.

Abu Nassar blamed the Israeli government for increasing attacks on Christian shrines and symbols.

“The Israeli government in power is spreading a toxic atmosphere, making religious Jewish groups feel that they are above the law and have immunity from punishment,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)