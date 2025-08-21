SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Attacks Kill 49 Across Gaza, Including Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli attacks killed 49 Palestinians, including multiple children, across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday amid intensified military operations in Gaza City. The assaults occurred as Israel continued its 10th consecutive day of bombardment under its approved occupation plan for the territory.

Medical sources reported that a strike on a home in Jabalia al-Nazla, northern Gaza, killed three people and injured ten. In Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, five family members died when a tent sheltering displaced people was hit.

Four others, including children, were killed near the Islamic University of Gaza, while two more died in the Tuffah neighborhood.

In the Sabra neighborhood, artillery shelling killed two children, and in Zeitoun, a strike on a displaced persons’ building killed four family members and ignited a fire.

Also Read: Over 80 Orthodox Rabbis Urge Israel to Address Gaza Starvation

Witnesses reported ongoing explosions throughout Gaza City as the military intensified operations in Zeitoun and Sabra, employing air strikes, artillery, home demolitions, and forced displacement.

In central Gaza, eight Palestinians were shot dead near an aid distribution point in Nuseirat refugee camp, and six others, including a child, were killed in airstrikes on homes.

In Khan Younis, a woman and her two children, one a toddler died in a strike on their house, while nine others were killed when tents in al-Mawasi were hit.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed three additional famine-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total since October 2023 to 269, including 112 children. The overall death toll from Israel’s military aggression has reached 62,122, with over 156,700 injured. []

Also Read: Israeli Army to Mobilize 60,000 Reservists for Gaza City Occupation Plan

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

