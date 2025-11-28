Israeli Attack on Syria Kills 13, Including Women and Children

Damascus, MINA – At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed early Friday in an Israeli attack targeting the town of Beit Jinn and the road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside. A similar number of civilians were also wounded.

According to local sources cited by an Anadolu correspondent, the casualties included two women and two children. State-run Alikhbaria TV reported that Israeli drones continued to fly over the area following the strikes, especially along the road connecting the two towns.

Many victims remain trapped under the rubble as residents work urgently to recover them. Civil Defense crews and ambulances from the Damascus countryside health directorate entered the area to retrieve the dead and provide medical treatment to the wounded, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The broadcaster added that dozens of families fled Beit Jinn toward nearby safer areas after the attack. Earlier, Alikhbaria reported that an Israeli patrol briefly entered the town and clashed with local residents before withdrawing.

The Israeli army said in a statement that six Israeli soldiers were injured during the operation, including three in critical condition. The military claimed it had detained members of “the Jaama Islamiya,” alleging they were operating in the Beit Jinn area and planning attacks against Israeli civilians.

Syrian authorities have not issued any statements regarding the Israeli strike or the claims.

Israeli raids in southern Syria have intensified, with the army conducting 47 operations in November alone. Government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Syrian territory and over 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)