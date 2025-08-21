Israeli Army to Mobilize 60,000 Reservists for Gaza City Occupation Plan

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army will call up 60,000 reservist soldiers to support its planned occupation of Gaza City, according to reports from Israeli media on Wednesday.

The decision follows Defense Minister Israel Katz’s approval of the occupation strategy, as confirmed by Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

The mobilization, which will also involve extending the deployments of regular troops already operating in Gaza, is part of preparations for what Israeli army radio described as a “prolonged operation” expected to last until mid-2026. The total number of reservists is projected to reach 130,000.

Emergency draft orders, known as Order 8, have already been issued, with the mobilization process set to begin on September 2. The full occupation plan will be discussed by the Israeli Cabinet in the coming days, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

On August 8, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved a proposal to gradually reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City. The plan has drawn widespread international criticism and condemnation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

