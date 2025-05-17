Israeli Army Launches Initial Phase of “Gideon’s Chariots” Campaign in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army announced late Friday the beginning of the initial phase of its new military campaign, “Gideon’s Chariots,” targeting the Gaza Strip. According to a military statement, this marks the start of a broad offensive approved earlier this month by Israel’s Security Cabinet, Anadolu Agency reported.

On May 5, the cabinet unanimously endorsed the plan to “conquer Gaza” and bring the territory under full Israeli control. The army reported that in the last 24 hours, it has conducted extensive attacks and deployed forces to seize key strategic locations across the Strip as part of the campaign’s expansion.

Military officials claim the operation aims to fulfill all war objectives, including the defeat of Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages.

The offensive comes during a regional visit by former US President Donald Trump, which began Tuesday. Over the past three days, more than 370 Palestinians have been killed, a dramatic escalation compared to 78 deaths recorded in the preceding three days, according to data from Gaza’s Health Ministry compiled by Anadolu. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)