Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Launches Initial Phase of “Gideon’s Chariots” Campaign in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army announced late Friday the beginning of the initial phase of its new military campaign, “Gideon’s Chariots,” targeting the Gaza Strip. According to a military statement, this marks the start of a broad offensive approved earlier this month by Israel’s Security Cabinet, Anadolu Agency reported.

On May 5, the cabinet unanimously endorsed the plan to “conquer Gaza” and bring the territory under full Israeli control. The army reported that in the last 24 hours, it has conducted extensive attacks and deployed forces to seize key strategic locations across the Strip as part of the campaign’s expansion.

Military officials claim the operation aims to fulfill all war objectives, including the defeat of Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages.

The offensive comes during a regional visit by former US President Donald Trump, which began Tuesday. Over the past three days, more than 370 Palestinians have been killed, a dramatic escalation compared to 78 deaths recorded in the preceding three days, according to data from Gaza’s Health Ministry compiled by Anadolu. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDonald Trump Gaza health ministry Gaza Strip Gaza war genocide case Gideon’s Chariots Hamas hostages ICC ICJ Israeli army Israeli offensive Netanyahu Palestinian Casualties Security Cabinet war crimes Yoav Gallant

