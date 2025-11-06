SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Kills Two Palestinians in Central Gaza for Allegedly Crossing ‘Yellow Line

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army said Wednesday it killed two Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip for allegedly crossing the “yellow line,” marking another violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the army claimed the two men posed a “threat” after they allegedly crossed the demarcation line in two separate incidents and approached soldiers in central Gaza. The “yellow line” represents the first withdrawal boundary established in the initial phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect on Oct. 10, separating areas under Israeli military control in the east from Palestinian-permitted zones in the west.

Despite the truce, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 240 Palestinians have been killed and over 600 others injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began.

Phase one of the ceasefire agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and outlines plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed nearly 69,000 people and injured more than 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

