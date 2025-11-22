SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Conducts Dozens of Strikes Across Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army launched dozens of airstrikes and artillery attacks across the southern and northern Gaza Strip at dawn on Saturday, in violation of the ceasefire agreement, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

According to witnesses and local sources, Israeli forces detonated residential homes and civilian facilities by conducting airstrikes and exploding booby-trapped vehicles in eastern Rafah and Khan Younis, areas located within the Israeli-controlled yellow zone in southern Gaza.

Similar strikes and explosions were reported in the eastern Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods of Gaza City. Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles positioned along the edge of the yellow zone also carried out artillery shelling and intermittent gunfire.

A day earlier, on Friday, Israeli forces targeted Palestinian buildings in army-controlled areas in Khan Younis and Gaza City, as well as the eastern sides of Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of the Gaza Strip under the current ceasefire arrangement, with the “yellow line” serving as the boundary between areas under military deployment and Palestinian-populated zones.

In recent days, the Israeli army has intensified its operations east of the yellow line, destroying large areas and making surrounding zones extremely dangerous for civilians.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children wounded over 170,800, and reduced much of the enclave to ruins.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

airstrikes ceasefire conflict Gaza Gaza City Israel Khan Younis Palestinians rafah Yellow Zone

