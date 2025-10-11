SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Begins Gaza Withdrawal to Yellow Line

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Gaza, MINA — The Israeli occupation army began withdrawing from parts of Gaza City on Friday, marking the start of the first phase of the ceasefire deal brokered under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan. The initial pullback revealed widespread devastation across neighborhoods and infrastructure, with entire districts reduced to rubble.

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Israeli occupation forces had completed their withdrawal to the yellow line at 12 p.m. local time, in line with the ceasefire agreement.

“CENTCOM has confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces completed the first phase withdrawal to the yellow line at 12 p.m. local time,” Witkoff said on X, adding that the 72-hour period to release hostages has begun.

Under the agreement, Hamas is required to release 20 Israeli captives and hand over the bodies of 28 deceased prisoners within 72 hours. In return, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees arrested in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Also Read: Israel Refuses to Release 6 Senior Palestinian Leaders in Trump’s Proposed Gaza Deal

Israeli army spokesperson Efi Dverin said forces are now stationed along the yellow line and will continue operations to “eliminate any threat.” He added, “The war is not over yet, major challenges remain.”

According to Israeli media, several brigades, including the 7th, 188th, and Golani units, began withdrawing from Rafah, Khan Yunis, and northern Gaza toward Israeli territory. Forces are expected to establish control points for troop protection along the new operational lines.

The Israeli army confirmed the ceasefire took effect at 12 noon local time, with forces repositioning under new deployment plans. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office also announced that the government had formally approved Trump’s ceasefire proposal to end the war in Gaza and secure the return of all captives.

Despite the declared ceasefire, Israeli forces reportedly continued launching flares and airstrikes over Gaza City and Khan Yunis, killing four Palestinians and leaving dozens missing under the rubble, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Also Read: UNICEF Urges Immediate Opening of Crossings for Food Aid to Gaza

Gaza’s Civil Defense Directorate urged residents to avoid areas vacated by Israeli troops, warning of unexploded ordnance and structural dangers following heavy bombardment and demolition operations across multiple neighborhoods.

Following the ceasefire announcement, thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to northern Gaza and Gaza City via Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads, despite safety warnings.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign, backed by the United States has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and injured around 170,000 others. The vast majority of Gaza’s population has been displaced amid catastrophic destruction and famine conditions caused by the ongoing blockade.

Israel is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice, while top officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, face arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court.[]

Also Read: Hamas Leader Says Prisoner Swap with Israel May Begin Monday

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

