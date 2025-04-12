Israeli Army Bars Military School Students from Joining Hostages Protests

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has reportedly prohibited students from its officers’ school from participating in the weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv demanding the return of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Channel 12, the students were informed that attending the protest in Hostages Square held every Saturday evening is not allowed. The restriction applies even when the students are off-duty and not in uniform.

“The justification given by the commanders to the students is that there is an order issued in the army prohibiting soldiers from participating in political demonstrations, and the demonstration regarding the captives is one of them,” the report stated.

While the students argued that their participation was meant to show support for the families of the captives, the army command maintained the ban. “It is not about appearing in uniform, as it is when they return home on the weekend,” Channel 12 added.

In response, the Israeli Army Spokesperson’s Office said: “There is no order prohibiting access to Hostages Square. The case described here is under investigation,” offering no further clarification.

This development has stirred debate within Israeli society, especially as petitions from Israeli soldiers — including reservists and former senior commanders continue to surface, criticizing the government’s handling of the hostage crisis.

Every Saturday evening, the families of the captives gather in Hostages Square to demand action from the Netanyahu-led government. Many accuse the prime minister of prioritizing his personal and political interests over securing the release of the hostages.

They fear that the military pressure on Gaza, amid ongoing conflict and accusations of genocide, will only worsen the situation and endanger the lives of their loved ones.

As of the latest estimates, there are 59 Israeli prisoners in Gaza, with only 24 believed to be alive. In contrast, over 9,500 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, many under conditions reported to involve torture, starvation, and medical neglect. Several have died in custody, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

