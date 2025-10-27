Israeli Army Allows Dumping of Settlement Waste Inside Gaza: Reports

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has permitted the transfer of large quantities of waste and construction debris from Israeli settlements near the Gaza border into the Palestinian enclave, Israeli media reported Sunday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

According to the daily Haaretz, trucks owned by a private Israeli company have been transporting debris and waste into Gaza, entering 200–300 meters beyond the border under army control. The trucks reportedly dump their cargo along roadsides instead of at designated disposal sites before returning empty to Israel via the Kisufim crossing in central Gaza.

“Field commanders have issued instructions allowing private company trucks to enter the Gaza Strip and dump their loads wherever they see fit,” Haaretz quoted security officers as saying. The Israeli army has denied knowledge of the operations, and no official military comment has been issued.

The report follows Thursday’s declaration by the Gaza Government Media Office labeling the enclave an “environmental and structural disaster zone” after two years of Israeli bombardment that destroyed around 90% of civilian infrastructure, an estimated 70 million tons of debris. The United Nations has projected the cost of rebuilding Gaza at approximately $70 billion.

Under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Israel and Hamas agreed to exchange prisoners and hostages while preparing for Gaza’s reconstruction under a new governing body excluding Hamas. Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 68,000 people and wounded over 170,000 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

