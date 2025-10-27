SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Allows Dumping of Settlement Waste Inside Gaza: Reports

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views

MER-C sent off three of its volunteers, who will be deployed to Gaza, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Monday (July 29, 2024). (Photo: MER-C)
MER-C sent off three of its volunteers, who will be deployed to Gaza, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Monday (July 29, 2024). (Photo: MER-C)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has permitted the transfer of large quantities of waste and construction debris from Israeli settlements near the Gaza border into the Palestinian enclave, Israeli media reported Sunday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

According to the daily Haaretz, trucks owned by a private Israeli company have been transporting debris and waste into Gaza, entering 200–300 meters beyond the border under army control. The trucks reportedly dump their cargo along roadsides instead of at designated disposal sites before returning empty to Israel via the Kisufim crossing in central Gaza.

“Field commanders have issued instructions allowing private company trucks to enter the Gaza Strip and dump their loads wherever they see fit,” Haaretz quoted security officers as saying. The Israeli army has denied knowledge of the operations, and no official military comment has been issued.

The report follows Thursday’s declaration by the Gaza Government Media Office labeling the enclave an “environmental and structural disaster zone” after two years of Israeli bombardment that destroyed around 90% of civilian infrastructure, an estimated 70 million tons of debris. The United Nations has projected the cost of rebuilding Gaza at approximately $70 billion.

Also Read: Israeli Army Searching Beyond ‘Yellow Line’ in Gaza for Hostage Remains

Under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Israel and Hamas agreed to exchange prisoners and hostages while preparing for Gaza’s reconstruction under a new governing body excluding Hamas. Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 68,000 people and wounded over 170,000 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Cut Testimony Days in Corruption Trial

Tagceasefire agreement civilian infrastructure Donald Trump environmental disaster Gaza health ministry Gaza Strip Gaza war haaretz Hamas Israel Kisufim Crossing reconstruction United Nations Waste Dumping

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

MER-C sent off three of its volunteers, who will be deployed to Gaza, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Monday (July 29, 2024). (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Army Allows Dumping of Settlement Waste Inside Gaza: Reports

  • 1 hour ago
Gaza Tribunal (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Gaza Tribunal Declares Israel Committing Genocide

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israeli Army Searching Beyond ‘Yellow Line’ in Gaza for Hostage Remains

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Giveaway a speech to US Congress (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Cut Testimony Days in Corruption Trial

  • 10 hours ago
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Palestine

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

  • 10 hours ago
US President Donald Trump attended the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, October 26, 2025 (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Asia

Trump Attends 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Highlights Stronger US-Asia Ties

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,519 as Israel’s War Continues Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 06:30 WIB
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Palestine

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

  • 10 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen, Destroys Boats Off Gaza Coast

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us