Israeli Airstrikes on Khan Younis Kill Several Civilians 

Gaza, MINA – Early this morning, a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, resulting in the murder of several civilians and injuries to others, Wafa reports.

Local sources confirmed that multiple bombings were carried out by Israeli warplanes, causing significant casualties and damage in the area.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in 40,265 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 93,144 others injured.

Thousands of victims are afraid of being trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

