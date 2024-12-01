Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 33 Palestinians, Including WCK’s Employees

Gaza, MINA – At least 33 Palestinians, including three World Central Kitchen employees, were killed and several others injured on Saturday as Israeli forces intensified their strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Medical sources said seven Palestinians, including three employees of the aid group World Central Kitchen, were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a vehicle and a group of civilians in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a separate attack, eight more Palestinians were killed when the Israeli army bombed a vehicle in Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, seven people were killed when an air strike targeted a home in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Rescue teams are continuing their search for six missing individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house, it added.

Ten more Palestinians were killed in another Israeli attack that targeted a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli army vehicles stationed in the Al-Saftawi area in the northwest of Gaza opened fire at residential homes, though no injuries were immediately reported.

In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone fired a bomb near Halima Al-Saadia School in Jabalia, medical sources said.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)