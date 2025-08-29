Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven Civilians Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Seven civilians were killed Friday evening in a series of Israeli airstrikes across multiple areas of Gaza City.

WAFA correspondents reported that Israeli aircraft struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza, killing four people.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians near the Al-Fukhari area on Al-Wehda Street, resulting in the deaths of three more civilians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 50,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque