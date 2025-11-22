Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 10 Palestinians Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Saturday as Israeli airstrikes struck multiple locations across Gaza, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip.

According to WAFA correspondents, an airstrike on a vehicle near the Abbas junction in the Al-Remal neighborhood of western Gaza City left at least five people dead and several others injured.

Another airstrike targeted the Amouna family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one Palestinian and injuring seven others, who were transported to Al-Awda Hospital for treatment.

In Deir al-Balah, an Israeli airstrike hit the Abed family home near the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque, killing four civilians, including two children, and injuring others. The wounded were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Health authorities reported that the overall death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 69,733, the majority women and children, since the start of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. The number of injuries has risen to 170,863, while many victims remain buried under the rubble and unreachable by rescue teams.[]

