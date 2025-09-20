Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Including 2 Children

Gaza, MINA – At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Saturday, according to medical sources.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that two children were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Mu’tasim School, which was sheltering displaced families near Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City.

Another Palestinian woman was killed in an Israeli strike targeting a civilian gathering near the Jordanian Hospital in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood.

Four members of the Jumla family lost their lives at dawn when Israeli warplanes struck their home in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Meanwhile, one Palestinian was killed and several others injured when Israeli forces hit a civilian gathering in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a large-scale assault on Gaza, which has killed nearly 65,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands, while a blockade on humanitarian aid has also claimed the lives of at least 440 Palestinians, including 147 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

