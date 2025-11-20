SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 25 Palestinians were killed and 77 others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the local Health Ministry, marking a severe violation of a ceasefire that has been in place since last month.

The Israeli occupation military launched strikes in several areas, claiming the attacks were in response to gunfire targeting its forces in Rafah, southern Gaza. However, the assaults impacted multiple locations from which the Israeli army had previously withdrawn under the terms of the October 10th ceasefire agreement.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal provided a detailed account of the attacks. The shelling began with artillery fire targeting a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, killing one young Palestinian. A subsequent strike on a civilian gathering in the same neighborhood killed another and wounded dozens.

In a separate incident, Israeli warplanes struck the headquarters of Gaza’s Endowments Ministry in the Zeitoun neighborhood, killing five people, including a pregnant woman and a girl. Further south, in Khan Younis, an attack on a group of civilians killed three people and injured several others.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Over 200 Palestinians in Beit Ummar Raids

The Health Ministry confirmed that many of the injured are in critical condition. This latest escalation occurs against the backdrop of an Israeli military campaign that has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, the majority being women and children.[]

Also Read: Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

News Channel

About Us