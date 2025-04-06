SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 18 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured

sajadi Editor : Widi - 55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

9 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 18 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medics, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attacks targeted various areas of Gaza, including the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, where three people lost their lives. In the Zeitoun neighborhood of the same city, two more individuals were killed, and several others injured when Israeli fighter jets struck a home near Ain Jalut School.

Artillery shelling also claimed the lives of two people in the Salam neighborhood in Jabalia in northern Gaza. Additionally, a house in the southern city of Khan Younis was hit, resulting in the deaths of eight people. Another airstrike on a group of civilians in the Qizan Raswan area of Khan Younis killed one more Palestinian.

The violence continued with Israeli shelling targeting a tent sheltering displaced people in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, which killed a child and left several others injured. Artillery shelling in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, also killed one person and wounded four others.

Also Read: Over 500 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Ahead of Jewish Holiday

Witnesses reported continued demolition of residential buildings in northern Rafah, southern Gaza, by Israeli forces.

Since October 2023, nearly 50,700 Palestinians, including a majority of women and children, have been killed in the ongoing Israeli onslaught.  []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

