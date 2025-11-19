SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike on Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Kills 13

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

9 Views

Beirut, MINA – An Israeli airstrike targeted the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon late Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

The strike hit a center inside the camp, with the state news agency NNA reporting that three missiles were fired. A significant number of the wounded were admitted to hospitals in Sidon, prompting urgent public appeals for blood donations.

The Israeli occupation army claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it targeted Hamas members who were using the facility to plot attacks against Israel.

However, Hamas strongly denied the claim, condemning the strike as a “brutal assault” on civilians and a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

The group asserted that the attack actually targeted a group of teenagers on an open sports field.

In response to the killings, Palestinian factions in Sidon declared a general strike to mourn the victims. They connected the attack to recent threats by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating it “came hours after he threatened to continue the war on all fronts.”

This incident is part of a severe escalation, following earlier Israeli drone strikes on Tuesday that killed two people in the southern Lebanese towns of Bint Jbeil and Blida.

Ain al-Hilweh camp was also hit in a similar strike in October 2024, which resulted in six deaths, including three children.

Tensions remain high in southern Lebanon, where near-daily Israeli air raids continue.

The offensive, which escalated in September 2024, has resulted in over 4,000 deaths and nearly 17,000 injuries in Lebanon.

A ceasefire declared in November 2024 stipulated a full Israeli withdrawal by January, but the Israeli occupation army has only partially pulled out and maintains a military presence at five border outposts.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

