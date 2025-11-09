SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike on Bani Suhaila Kills Palestinian Man Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Israeli attack on Jabalia, Gaza Strip (2025)

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian man was killed on Sunday morning in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

The attack comes as Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 11. Israeli naval forces have also continued shelling areas near the Gaza seaport, as well as eastern neighborhoods of Rafah.

Since the ceasefire began, at least 242 Palestinians have been killed and around 614 injured by Israeli forces. Local authorities report that 522 bodies have been recovered, while Israeli forces have handed over 300 bodies, of which only 89 have been identified so far.

Total casualties from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, have now reached 69,169 killed and 170,685 injured, according to Gaza health authorities. Many victims remain buried under the rubble.[]

Also Read: Unexploded Israeli Ordnance Kills Palestinian Child in Khan Younis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

