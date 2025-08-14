Israeli Airstrike Kills 8 Aid Security Volunteers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Eight humanitarian aid security volunteers were killed and several others wounded on Wednesday evening when Israeli forces struck northwest Gaza City, targeting personnel safeguarding aid convoys, according to Palestine Information Center.

Ash-Shifa Hospital confirmed that eight bodies and five wounded individuals were brought in after the aerial assault. Human rights groups condemned the attack as part of a deliberate strategy to impose mass starvation and humiliation.

The Palestinian Ministry of Interior and National Security denounced the strike, accusing Israel of deliberately engineering hunger by attacking tribal and civilian aid protection teams.

The Ministry said Israel enables looters to intercept aid trucks, steal supplies, and sell them on the black market at inflated prices, disrupting fair distribution to those in need.

The statement described the killings as a systematic effort to destabilize humanitarian aid mechanisms in Gaza. It called on the international community and relevant organizations to pressure Israel to allow unrestricted aid access, particularly for UN agencies such as UNRWA.

The Ministry warned that silence in the face of these attacks amounts to complicity in Israel’s starvation campaign, which disproportionately targets Palestinian children.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a war on Gaza, marked by large-scale killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in violation of international orders, including rulings from the International Court of Justice to halt such actions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

