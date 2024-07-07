Israeli Airstrike Attacks School Housing Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and injured on Saturday in an Israeli bombing on a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, sources and witnesses said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Gaza civil defense said that the attack on al-Jaouni school resulted in “more than 10 martyrs, including dismembered bodies.”

A number of bodies and wounded were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah, and Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year. Besides killing more than 38,000 Palestinians since then, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)