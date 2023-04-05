Israeli Aircraft and Artillery Bombard Several Locations in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes and artillery bombarded several locations in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning. Thus quoted from Wafa.

The Wafa correspondent stated that the occupation planes fired three missiles at a location southwest of Gaza City, and another at the Nusseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, which caused material damage inside, without any casualties being reported.

He added that the Israeli occupation artillery also fired three shells at a location east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central sector, causing heavy damage.

The occupation navy also fired several shells at the fishing boats off the coast of Al-Sudaniyya area, northwest of Gaza City, forcing them to leave the sea.

Meanwhile, occupation artillery fired four shells at a location east of Al-Fukhari area in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, damaging property belonging to local residents.

Occupational artillery fired three shells at a site northwest of the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, causing a fire inside.

Meanwhile, the Gaza fighters put up resistance by firing anti-aircraft missiles fired from the ground. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)