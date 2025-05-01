Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing 18 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – In the last 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 18 martyrs and treated 77 injured individuals as a result of ongoing Israeli military assaults, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to an update released by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday, the renewed Israeli offensive, which resumed on March 18, 2025, after a two-month ceasefire, has led to the deaths of 2,326 people and injuries to 6,050 others.

The overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has now risen to 52,418, with the number of wounded reaching 118,091. Efforts are ongoing to locate and recover more bodies still missing in various parts of the besieged territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards and Perform Talmudic