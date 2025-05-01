SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing 18 Civilians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 25 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

5 Views

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – In the last 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 18 martyrs and treated 77 injured individuals as a result of ongoing Israeli military assaults, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to an update released by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday, the renewed Israeli offensive, which resumed on March 18, 2025, after a two-month ceasefire, has led to the deaths of 2,326 people and injuries to 6,050 others.

The overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has now risen to 52,418, with the number of wounded reaching 118,091. Efforts are ongoing to locate and recover more bodies still missing in various parts of the besieged territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards and Perform Talmudic

Tagceasefire Death toll Gaza Gaza Strip Health Ministry injuries Israeli attacks martyrs Military Assault occupation army war on Gaza wounded

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing 18 Civilians

  • 25 minutes ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Violence in the West Bank

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

  • 12 hours ago
Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol

  • 14 hours ago
WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Urges Global Labor Solidarity Against Israeli Violations on International Workers’ Day

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Violence in the West Bank

  • 8 hours ago
Articles

More Than Just a Piece of Paper: The History and Controversy of Educational Certificates

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards and Perform Talmudic

  • 51 minutes ago
Europe

At ICJ Public Hearing, Indonesian FM Condemns Israeli Violations of International Law

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing 18 Civilians

  • 25 minutes ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

Attending Labor Day Celebration, President Prabowo Makes This Promise

  • 8 hours ago
A series of 29 US airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Amran and Ma’rib. (Photo: Ansarallah Media Center)
International

US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

  • 13 hours ago
Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

  • 12 hours ago
Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us