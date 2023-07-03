Israeli Aggression in Jenin City, Four Died, 27 Palestinians Injured

Jenin, MINA – Four Palestinians died and 27 others were injured, including seven seriously injured early Monday morning, as a result of an attack by the Israeli occupation aggression on the city of Jenin and its camps, in the northern West Bank.

According to Quds Press correspondent quoted by MINA, among those who died were identified as Noureddine Marshoud (16 years), and Samih Firas Abu Al-Wafa (21 years).

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health reported the death of a young man from critical wounds to the head during the ongoing Israeli aggression against Jenin, which brings the death toll to four and 27 injured, including seven seriously.

In the early morning attacks, occupation warplanes targeted several locations within the Jenin camp and its suburbs, resulting in the death of Abu al-Wafa and two other unidentified youths, and the wounding of 13 others, including three seriously.

After the bombardment, the occupying forces in large numbers, accompanied by armored military bulldozers, stormed the city of Jenin from several sides, surrounded its camp, cutting off the road connecting the city and the camp.

Israeli Forces also captured a number of houses and buildings, deployed snipers on their roofs, and cut off the power supply to large parts of the city.

Local sources reported that the occupying forces prevented ambulances from entering the camp to transport the injured and provide treatment.

In the early hours of the morning the city of Jenin witnessed intense flights of occupation military aircraft, namely “Apache” or reconnaissance aircraft.

Israeli aggression attacks also occurred in our Beita, south of Nablus. The invasion by the occupation forces at dawn resulted in a number of Palestinians experiencing shortness of breath and fainting.

Local sources reported that the occupying forces pressed against the vehicles at the entrance to the town, Nasra for Jenin and its camp, whereupon the occupation soldiers fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters at the youths, causing several injuries and unconsciousness.

Occupation Forces reportedly also stormed the town of Qabalan in the south, and ransacked several houses in the town. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)