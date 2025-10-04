SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

IsraelArmy Kill Five Palestinians, Ignoring Trump’s Urging

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

7 Views ㅤ

Israeli attack on Jabalia, Gaza Strip (2025)

Gaza, MINA – On Saturday, Israeli military forces killed five Palestinians, including a girl, and injured others in an attack on the Gaza Strip. This incident highlights Israel’s disregard for US President Donald Trump’s insistence that Israel immediately halt its strikes in the area.

Earlier, Trump had urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas indicated it was willing to release Israeli hostages, as he had proposed. Trump expressed his belief that Hamas was “ready for a lasting peace.”

Despite Trump’s appeal, medical sources and eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces continued their assaults on two homes in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to several others.

Israeli air and ground attacks persisted throughout Gaza City and Khan Younis in the southern region. Additionally, Israel conducted extensive demolitions with drones and explosives, targeting residential buildings in various areas of Gaza throughout the night.

Also Read: Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire but Refuses to Surrender Weapons

Since October 2023, it is reported that Israel has killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. UN agencies and human rights groups have repeatedly warned that the Palestinian enclave is nearing a state of uninhabitability, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Accepts Parts of Trump’s Peace Plan, Calls for Further Negotiations

TagIsraeli attack

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

IsraelArmy Kill Five Palestinians, Ignoring Trump’s Urging

  • 1 hour ago
International

Qatar Initiates Legal Action Against Israeli Attack on Doha

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 20:04 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Strike on Nasser Medical Complex Kills 10, Including 4 Journalists

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 18:54 WIB
Europe

Salah Slams UEFA for Omitting Cause of Death in Farewell to Palestinian Pele

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

15 Palestinians, Including Children and Paramedic, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Home

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 19:49 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:01 WIB
Load More
Europe

Greece Protests Israeli Ben-Gvir’s Remarks Labeling Fotilla Activists as ‘Terrorists’

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Seizes Final Humanitarian Ship of Global Sumud Flotilla, 42 Vessels Captured in 38 Hours

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 20:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel Closes Two Main Roads in Gaza City, Separating North and South

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 12:47 WIB
International

Nine Freedom Flotilla Ships Join Global Sumud to Challenge Gaza Blockade

  • 6 hours ago
America

US Medical Workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s Ongoing Assault on Gaza

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 19:30 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Endures Israeli Military Intimidation, Now Just 118 Nautical Miles from Gaza

  • Thursday, 2 October 2025 - 05:20 WIB
International

Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire but Refuses to Surrender Weapons

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Suspends TikTok’s Operating License Over Incomplete Data

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us