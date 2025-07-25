Israel Withdraws Its Negotiators After Hamas Submits Ceasefire Proposal

Doha, MINA – Israel withdrew its delegation from indirect ceasefire talks in Doha on Thursday for consultations following Hamas’ response to the latest ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the decision in a statement, saying,

“After receiving Hamas’ response this morning, the negotiation team will return for further consultations in Israel.”

The statement thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt, and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for their efforts to reach a breakthrough.

An Israeli official, speaking to KAN broadcaster on condition of anonymity, insisted the move was not a collapse of talks:

“This is a coordinated step among all parties. Decisive choices must be made, which is why the team is returning. The momentum remains positive.”

Hamas said it submitted its response alongside other Palestinian factions, though details were not disclosed.

According to Channel 12, Hamas is demanding the release of 200 Palestinians serving life sentences for killing Israelis and 2,000 detainees seized since October 7, in exchange for 10 Israeli hostages.

The earlier proposal, reportedly accepted by Israel, included the release of 125 life-sentence prisoners and 1,200 other detainees from Gaza.

Israel Hayom, citing security officials, said the military is preparing to expand ground operations in Gaza if negotiations stall.

Israel estimates 50 hostages remain in Gaza, while over 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where rights groups report cases of torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Indirect talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt with US support, have been ongoing in Doha since July 6, aiming to secure a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

