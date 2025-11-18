Israel Welcomes UNSC Gaza Resolution, Opposition Criticizes Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel officially welcomed on Tuesday the UN Security Council’s adoption of a US-drafted resolution concerning Gaza, although the move faced criticism from domestic political opposition.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office, posted on social media platform X, expressed strong support. “The State of Israel and PM (Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu applaud (US) President Donald Trump and his tireless and devoted team,” the statement said.

It further noted, “The United Nations Security Council fully endorses President Trump’s 20 Point Plan and the appointment of the Board of Peace to be led by President Trump.”

The statement from Netanyahu’s office expressed hope that the resolution, “true to President Trump’s vision, … will lead to further integration of Israel and its neighbors as well as expansion of the Abraham Accords.”

However, the resolution was met with sharp criticism from opposition figures. Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, condemned it as a “mismanagement by the Israeli government and a concession on Israel’s security.”

He strongly objected to the deployment of an international force, stating, “International forces in the sovereign territory of the State of Israel, a syndicate that has stripped us of our ability to defend ourselves and handcuffed all the hands of the IDF (Israeli army) —this is a return to the Mandate period.” Lieberman warned, “The Middle East is changing, and not in our favor.”

The UN Security Council adopted the resolution on Monday by a majority vote, with 13 members in favor and Russia and China abstaining.

The resolution mandates the formation of a Board of Peace and authorizes an International Stabilization Force until Dec. 31, 2027, to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security in the Gaza Strip.

The US draft is part of a ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point plan presented by President Trump.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

