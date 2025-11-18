SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Welcomes UNSC Gaza Resolution, Opposition Criticizes Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 13 hours ago

13 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli Zionist Occupation Leader Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel officially welcomed on Tuesday the UN Security Council’s adoption of a US-drafted resolution concerning Gaza, although the move faced criticism from domestic political opposition.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office, posted on social media platform X, expressed strong support. “The State of Israel and PM (Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu applaud (US) President Donald Trump and his tireless and devoted team,” the statement said.

It further noted, “The United Nations Security Council fully endorses President Trump’s 20 Point Plan and the appointment of the Board of Peace to be led by President Trump.”

The statement from Netanyahu’s office expressed hope that the resolution, “true to President Trump’s vision, … will lead to further integration of Israel and its neighbors as well as expansion of the Abraham Accords.”

Also Read: Hamas Rejects International Forces in Gaza

However, the resolution was met with sharp criticism from opposition figures. Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, condemned it as a “mismanagement by the Israeli government and a concession on Israel’s security.”

He strongly objected to the deployment of an international force, stating, “International forces in the sovereign territory of the State of Israel, a syndicate that has stripped us of our ability to defend ourselves and handcuffed all the hands of the IDF (Israeli army) —this is a return to the Mandate period.” Lieberman warned, “The Middle East is changing, and not in our favor.”

The UN Security Council adopted the resolution on Monday by a majority vote, with 13 members in favor and Russia and China abstaining.

The resolution mandates the formation of a Board of Peace and authorizes an International Stabilization Force until Dec. 31, 2027, to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: UN Says Israel Blocking Vital Tent Deliveries to Gaza

The US draft is part of a ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point plan presented by President Trump.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 98 Palestinian Detainees Have Died in Prisons Since Gaza War Began

TagAvigdor lieberman Benjamin Netanyahu board of peace Donald Trump Gaza international stabilization force Israel Middle East UN Security Council US Resolution

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayor-Elect Vows to Uphold ICC Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

  • 5 hours ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Asia

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

China Criticizes US-Drafted UN Gaza Resolution as Vague, Abstains from Vote

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Welcomes UNSC Gaza Resolution, Opposition Criticizes Deal

  • 13 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Rejects International Forces in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
International

UN Security Council Adopts US-backed Resolution to Deploy International Force in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 17 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Asia

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance Urges President Prabowo to Take Role in Sudan Crisis

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us