Israel Warplanes Bombard An Apartement in Gaza, Kill Three Palestinians

An apartment in Khan Yunis was bombarded by Israeli fighter planes, 3 residents were killed and several were injured. (Photo: PIC)

Khan Yunis, MINA – Three Palestinians were martyred and several injured including women and children early Thursday morning in a bombing carried out by Israeli warplanes that targeted an apartment without warning in Hamad City in Khan Yunis .

Local sources said as quoted by PIC, that the occupation warplane launched three missiles at the fifth floor of a residential building in the densely populated Hamad City, causing major damage.

“Ambulance crews recovered three dead and a number of injured people from the floor covering 4 apartments,” the source said.

The source stated that the Israeli Occupation Forces had the target of assassinating the leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

“Among the martyrs there were two brothers, one of whom was a prominent leader in the Al-Quds Brigade,” said the source.

Additionally, occupation aircraft bombed a building used as a traditional stove in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, leading to its destruction.

Since dawn on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces have continued their massive aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has so far resulted in the death of at least 24 residents, including 5 children and 4 women, and injured nearly 70 others.

Retaliatory attacks from Palestinian resistance groups have also been carried out since last Wednesday, hundreds of rockets have been launched at the Tel Aviv Region from the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, panic occurred in the area after the warning sirens continued to sound. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)