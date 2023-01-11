Israel Wants to Extend Emergency Regulations on Occupation of West Bank and Gaza

West Bank, MINA – The Plenary Session of the Knesset legislative body held the first talks to extend the entry into force of the Emergency Regulations on Occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The draft law was supported by 58 members and opposed by 13 members. Thus Alray reported.

Next, the bill was sent to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for the second and third discussions.

This emergency regulation was passed after Israel occupied Palestinian land in 1967 to settle relations between settlers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The law authorizes Israeli courts to try settlers who have committed violations in the occupied territories and authorizes Israeli authorities to impose sanctions against Palestinians in the occupied territories in 1967 and make arrests.

The law also gives Israel the power to imprison Palestinians inside Israeli territory, although international law prohibits an occupying state from imprisoning residents under occupation outside their territory. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)