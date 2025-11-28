SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Uses AI to Block Soldiers From Posting Evidence of Its Crimes on Social Media

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Illustration: Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military has launched a large-scale artificial intelligence project, known as Morpheus, aimed at preventing its soldiers from uploading evidence of alleged war crimes to social media.

According to Press TV on Thursday, the new system is essentially designed to stop military personnel from unintentionally revealing sensitive information to the enemy through their social media posts, Zionism Observer said in a statement on its X account.

The AI-powered Morpheus system will monitor the social media accounts of Israeli troops and determine whether any videos, texts, or images they upload violate information security protocols.

The system has been in operation in a trial phase involving 45,000 personnel over the past several months, during which thousands of cases were detected in which soldiers were required to remove information from their networks.

The rollout of Morpheus underscores Israel’s growing concerns over the legal risks posed by soldiers’ online activities, which could be used as evidence in international courts.

Earlier this month, the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed a criminal complaint with the Czech Republic’s Attorney General regarding the involvement of an Israeli soldier in the genocide in Gaza.

HRF stated that the complaint, submitted in Prague by lawyer Jan Taubl, follows an extensive report detailing Noam Tsuriely’s alleged involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity, acts of genocide, and public celebration of Israel’s devastating war on Palestine during his musical performances.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

