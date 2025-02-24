Israel to Prevent Palestinians Released from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel plans to prevent Palestinians released under the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreements from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Israeli media reported on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said police will not allow Palestinians released from prison in recent weeks to enter the site, which has become a focal point during Ramadan, which begins next week.

KAN said police would deploy 3,000 personnel daily at checkpoints leading to East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the fasting month.

The broadcaster said police recommended granting only 10,000 permits for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

The permits will be given to men over the age of 55 and women over the age of 50, KAN said.

Every year, Palestinians face Israeli restrictions that limit their entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan amid a military escalation in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for some Israeli prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal, which came into effect last month. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

