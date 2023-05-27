Israel to Impose Limits on Foreign Funding for NGOs

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli government is considering a draft law aimed at imposing restrictions on foreign funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

According to local media reports as quoted by the Middle East Monitor, Saturday, the bill states that any non-profit group that engages in public advocacy two years before or after receiving donations from a foreign government will lose its status as a public institution and will no longer be eligible. for tax exemption. In addition, the nonprofit will be subject to a 65 percent income tax.

Reports indicate that many organizations in Israel and the Palestinian territories are dependent on foreign funding and the proposed bill could seriously affect their ability to operate.

The bill drafted by Likud Party member, Ariel Kallner, will be brought before the Knesset High-Level Legislation Committee on Sunday.

Kallner said the purpose of the tax is to prevent foreign interests from “winning”.

Kallner accused European countries of deliberately undermining Israel’s interests through their financing activities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)