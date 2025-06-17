SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel to Expand Settlement in East Jerusalem Amid Ongoing Tensions with Iran

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Nof Zion in Jerusalem (Photo: CAPI)

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities announced plans to expand the Nof Zion settlement in the Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood of East Jerusalem, according to local sources on Monday.

The development plan includes the construction of new residential units, a synagogue, and a ritual bath (mikvah). Authorities aim to add at least 176 new housing units in the current phase, with a long-term goal of reaching 480 units. Nof Zion currently consists of around 90 housing units.

The expansion coincides with an ongoing wave of home demolitions in Jabal al-Mukaber, a predominantly Palestinian area. The new construction is part of a broader urban plan that aims to strengthen Israeli presence in southern Jerusalem, near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Municipal officials stated the project is scheduled for completion in the coming months.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following Israeli airstrikes in Iran. Israel has not commented on any link between the military operations and the timing of the settlement expansion.

Under international law, settlements in occupied East Jerusalem are considered illegal, though Israel disputes this interpretation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

