Israel to Approve the Construction of New Settlement in Galilee

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The construction of a new Israeli settlement in the Lower Galilee is expected to be approved by the far-right Israeli government, according to Israeli reports.

Israeli Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf announced last week that on Sunday he plans to bring forward a bill proposal for the first establishment in years of a new settlement in the Lower Galilee for Jewish settlers, which will be named Ramat Arbel, WAFA reported.

“Beyond increasing supply and lowering housing prices, this has important news for strengthening Jewish settlement in the Galilee,” Goldknopf stated.

The far-right Israeli government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeatedly expressed its commitment to nonstop construction of settlements for Israeli Jewish settlers, including in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967.(T/R3/RE1)

