Israel Threatens Withdrawal of VIP Cards of Palestinian Authority Officials

Jerusalem, MINA – The new Israeli government is preparing a package of sanctions against Palestinians, including withdrawing VIP cards issued to Palestinian Authority (PA) officials.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor, Tuesday, the planned Israeli sanctions are a response to the UN’s approval of a resolution asking the International Court of Justice to evaluate Israel’s annexation and the legal status of the occupation.

VIP cars provide senior PA officials with easy access to Israeli cities, easy travel at Israeli checkpoints, as well as travel through Ben Gurion Airport.

Wives, children and bodyguards of PA officials holding Israeli VIP passes can pass through the checkpoints freely and travel to Jerusalem through the Separation Wall gates.

The decision on the sanctions package against Palestine is expected to be taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galan and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen coordinating with the other side, Israeli sources reported.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution asking the International Court of Justice to consider the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel’s “annexation” and the “legal status of the occupation.”

The resolution, entitled “Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs in the occupied territories,” was promoted by the PA and passed with 87 votes in favour, 26 against and 53 abstentions.

The resolution calls for the ICJ to immediately give an opinion on Israel’s prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

