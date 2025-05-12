SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Threatens Unilateral Action Over European Recognition of Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 30 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

6 Views ㅤ

Gideon Sa'ar [Foto: Flash90]

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar threatened that Israel may take unilateral steps if European countries move to recognize a Palestinian state.

His statement follows remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said France might recognize Palestine by June, alongside Arab nations, as part of a regional peace initiative.

“Any unilateral recognition harms the future of a negotiated solution,” Sa’ar said during a press briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in occupied Jerusalem. “Such moves will push Israel to respond unilaterally.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of a Palestinian state, calling it a threat to Israel’s existence.

Also Read: Freedom Flotilla Vows to Continue Mission Despite Attack

Sa’ar also supported a new US aid plan for Gaza announced by Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who confirmed continued US backing for the displacement of Palestinians from the enclave.

German FM Wadephul stressed the need for a political, not military, solution to the Gaza conflict, saying criticism of Israeli policy can coexist with a commitment to its security.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza, including mass killings, starvation, and forced displacement, despite international critissism and court rulings.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

