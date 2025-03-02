SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Threatens to Resume Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Israel threatens to renew military operations in Gaza as ceasefire talks stall, while Hamas calls on mediators to push for the second phase of the agreement, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Hours before the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement was set to expire, an Israeli official threatened to resume military operations.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas urged mediators, guarantors, and the international community to pressure Israel to move to the second phase of the agreement.

Israeli media quoted an official saying that returning to war was not a negotiating tactic, adding that Washington had agreed to back Israel if it chose to resume fighting.

Also Read: Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations the previous night with senior officials, including the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, strategic affairs, and finance, along with security service heads, to discuss the ceasefire’s next steps.

The Israeli delegation returned from Cairo after Hamas rejected an Israeli request to extend the first phase of the deal by 42 additional days without entering the second phase.

Sources on both sides described the indirect talks in Cairo as unsuccessful. Israeli Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu was considering resuming military operations, with officials saying Israel refused to withdraw from Gaza or end the war.

Despite the deadlock, Israeli and American media indicated that the Israeli delegation is expected to return to Cairo at a later stage. []

Also Read: Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

