Select Language

Latest
1 hours agoHasad vs Qana’ah
2 hours agoBKF Chairman: Fuel Price Increases to Cause Indonesia's Inflation
2 hours agoIsrael Threatens to Close School in Ramallah
2 hours agoEU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah Condemn Executions Carried out in Gaza
13 hours agoPalestinian Ambassador in Egypt Calls to Urgent Confrence on Israeli Violations in Jerusalem
Slideshow

Israel Threatens to Close School in Ramallah

A view of a prefab school built by Palestinian activists in Ramallah, West Bank on January 23, 2022. It is expected that the school, which was built with limited opportunities, to be demolished by the Israeli authorities before the constructions are completed. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities yesterday threatened to close a Palestinian school in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, alleging students throw stones at Israeli occupation soldiers.

Badr Shreitah, the school headmaster, said Israeli occupation forces surrounded Deir Nizam secondary school and threatened to shut it down for one month if stone-throwing by students continues, MEMO reported.

The Israeli occupation forces raided the school at the start of the school year, five days ago, and detained two students from within its classrooms while assaulting teachers who confronted them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education says the Israeli army previously carried out numerous attacks, with the deliberate and reckless use of force against schools and educational facilities across the West Bank in violation of international law and the students’ right to pursue an education in a safe environment.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news